Blake Shelton Still Can’t Believe Gwen Stefani’s Dating Him: ‘What Is Wrong With Her?’

Blake Shelton adorably expressed disbelief that his girlfriend of three years Gwen Stefani is dating him when he sat down for an in-depth humble interview on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Nov. 5.

Blake Shelton, 42, showed his humility when he spoke with Ellen DeGeneres, 60, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 5 and revealed he “can’t believe” Gwen Stefani, 49, is dating him. The country crooner’s interview touched upon many of Blake’s recent successes, including his three year relationship with Gwen, and when Ellen showed her audience a pic of the sweet couple kissing, Blake couldn’t hold back his thoughts. “I can’t believe that she’s with me. What is wrong with her? There’s something wrong with her!,” Blake hilariously exclaimed as he gazed at the smooching photo. SEE THE VIDEO OF BLAKE ON ELLEN HERE!

In addition to his love for Gwen, Ellen talked to Blake about being named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in Nov. 2017 and even jokingly asked him if his blonde lady expected more from him due to the impressive title. “Did Gwen expect more from you?,” Ellen asked Blake. “She did!” he jokingly replied. “It’s supposed to be like a superpower, or whatever, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think she felt the power.”

Blake also got the audience laughing when he talked about his Halloween experience with Gwen. The couple attended a Halloween party and he ended up wearing a last minute sailor costume the blonde beauty had for him. The costume ended up being an amusing one when one person thought he was dressed up as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. “The very first person who walked up to me asked me if I was the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. I swear!,” he told Ellen. “And they’re right! They’re exactly right, look at that! I look like Stay Puft!”