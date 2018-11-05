Blac Chyna Drops Debut Song About Men Who Don’t ‘Deserve’ Her — Shading Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna snapped on her debut single! The reality star turned rapper is proving she refuses to settle with ‘Deserve.’

We weren’t sure what to expect when Blac Chyna, 30, first announced she would be trying her hand at a career in rap music, but the star’s first single has finally arrived. Her debut track, “Deserve,” is a fiery anthem which recruits rap music superstars Jeremih and Yo Gotti! The three musicians take turns dropping verses throughout the new track, but the song has one clear message: Blac is NOT putting up with less than what she deserves from men. “F**k you thought//Think you ’bout to hop up out the whip then hop up in this p*ssy//Talk that talk,” she raps in the opening of the track. Given that entire track is about men who don’t deserve her, could this be subtle shade thrown at her exes?

Blac first announced she would be starting a music career, in an October 2018 interview with DailyMail TV. The reality star even revealed she has a small recording studio set up in her house. Plus, she said she hopes to bring her career full circle, and eventually hop on a track with Drake. It was Drizzy who actually first put Blac on the map, she revealed! “These guys introduced me to Drake, and Drake you know put me in a song and I started doing all the music videos and the magazines.” You may remember that Drake’s reference to Blac on his 2010 track, “Miss Me.”

It’s unclear if Blac’s new song is about any man in particular, but perhaps it’s not aimed at Rob after all. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY spoke to another one of Blac’s exes, Mechie, who thinks the pair could reconcile things one day. “You never know,” he said in the interview. “Time goes by and people change and things get stronger. Chyna, she’s a great person. She’s a Taurus so she’s very giving, very forgiving. I wouldn’t put it past me,” he said.

Listen to Blac’s new single via Apple Music above! With hip-hop heavy weights like Jeremih and Gotti on her very first song, her recording career is off to a solid start.