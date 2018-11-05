Axl Rose Slams Trump: Stop Using Our Music At Your Rallies — He’s ‘Obscene’

Donald Trump has made yet another enemy in entertainment: Axl Rose. The Guns N’ Roses frontman called out the president on Twitter for using his music, letting him know he’s not a MAGA member!

Looks like Guns N’ Roses is taking a cue from Rihanna. Axl Rose, the frontman of the legendary metal band, has become the latest musician to call out President Donald Trump for using his music without permission at his events. Axl addressed Trump on Twitter, saying that while he’s cool with him being a GNR fan, he can’t support his “obscene” administration.

“As far as I’m concerned anyone can enjoy GNR 4 whatever reason n’ there’s truth 2 the saying ‘u can’t choose your fans’ n’ we’re good w/that… Having said that my personal position is that the Trump administration along w/the majority of Republicans in Congress n’ their donors that support him 4 their own agendas r doing r nation a disservice,” Axl tweeted. “We have an individual in the WH that will say n’ do anything w/no regard for truth, ethics, morals or empathy of any kind, who says what’s real is fake n’ what’s fake is real…

“Who will stop at nothing 4 power feeding off the anger n’ resentment he sows 24/7 while constantly whining how whatever doesn’t go his way is unfair,” he continued. “Most of us in America have never experienced anything this obscene at this level in r lifetimes n’ if we as a country don’t wake up n’ put an end 2 this nonsense now it’s something we definitely will all pay hard 4 as time goes on.”

Axl’s condemnation comes as quite a surprise, considering some of GNR’s controversial lyrics that seem to align with Trump. We won’t reprint the vulgar “One In A Million” lyrics (you can read them here, if you want), which describe how immigrants coming to the United States are *expletives* that turn the country into a “mini Iran”… among other things. So, this is a definitely a turnaround for the singer. No word yet on what Slash and the other guys think of Trump.

Rihanna’s made it clear in the past that she doesn’t support Trump, and was livid yesterday when a reporter let her know that he was using “Please Don’t Stop The Music” at his rallies. “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!” she responded.

Pharrell Williams recently sent Trump a cease and desist for using “Happy” without permission at his rallies, as well. He was also slammed by HBO and Game of Thrones‘ cast for using a slogan from the show to make a (truly terrible) meme. Trump also lost his biggest ally in the entertainment industry, Kanye West.