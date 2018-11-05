Alec Baldwin Will Return To ‘SNL’ After NYC Arrest: He’s The ‘Only Choice’ To Play Trump

Alec Baldwin’s arrest for fighting over a parking spot isn’t going to cost him his Emmy Award winning turn as Donald Trump on ‘SNL.’ We’ve got the details on why he’s keeping his late night gig.

Despite Alec Baldwin‘s recent arrest for allegedly punching a man over a parking spot in NYC, he’s still going to be portraying our Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. He has such a long history with the show, hosting more than any other star with a record 17 gigs. He’s been guest-starring as Trump ever since the tycoon was just a presidential candidate and won an Emmy for his uncanny portrayal in 2017. He’s besties with SNL‘s creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels so his spot on the show is safe despite the charges of misdemeanor assault against him.

“When it comes to Alec he is family with Lorne and SNL and he has a great relationship with NBC. So as long as he would like to do the Trump character for SNL then he will be the only choice. It is his character, his job. And until he doesn’t want to do it anymore it will be his decision if he would like to do it or not,” a source close to NBC and SNL tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The 60-year-old actor was busted by the NYPD after a family member was allegedly holding a parking spot outside his Manhattan apartment when a 49-year-old man in a station wagon swooped in and swiped it. Alec initially took to Twitter to deny the situation, writing, “1 – Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story.

However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

Alec continued, “I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true,” he wrote on Nov. 2. However the NYPD told a different story, telling us that he was arrested for assault.