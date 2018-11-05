Adele Breaks Her Internet Silence To Celebrate Spice Girls Reunion With An Epic Throwback Pic

Adele took to Instagram on Nov. 5 after an almost two month break to post about her excitement for the upcoming Spice Girls reunion and her photo was truly memorable!

Adele, 30, didn’t hesitate to express her excitement about the Spice Girls big reunion news when she broke her almost two month long silence on Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo! The talented singer‘s photo, which she posted on Nov. 5, showed off a younger version of herself sitting in front of a plethora of old school Spice Girls posters as she poses with a shocked look on her face. “HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY ✌🏻,” her caption for the hilarious pic read.

Being a fellow Brit, it’s easy to understand why Adele was such a big fan of the all girl singing group. Fans were thrilled to see her back on Instagram and even expressed their hopes for a possible duet with her and the Spice Girls. The last pic Adele posted before the memorable Spice Girls one was one on Sept. 19 and it also expressed her fan girl personality. The photo showed the cover of Lauryn Hill‘s hugely successful album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, as Adele’s caption praised seeing her in concert at the Hollywood Bowl after just turning 30. She also reminisced about seeing Lauryn back when she was just 10-years-old and thanked her for existing.

Adele’s enthusiasm about the Spice Girls news is not uncommon. The group announced that they were reuniting for a big tour starting next June in a fun-loving video and although they won’t be joined by Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), the other four ladies, including Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), seem thrilled to be getting back on stage together.

We’ll definitely be on the lookout for Adele in the audience of one of the upcoming Spice Girls shows! We bet she’ll be singing along and having a blast like so many of the ladies’ other fans!