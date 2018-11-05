Aaron Paul Hints Jesse Pinkman May Be Heading To ‘Better Call Saul’ For A ‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion

Will Jesse Pinkman be making appearance in Season 4 of ‘Better Call Saul’? Aaron Paul tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that he’d definitely be up for it!

Better Call Saul‘s criminal world of Albuquerque, New Mexico might be visited by one of its future meth titans Jesse Pinkman. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Breaking Bad alumnus Aaron Paul talked about any future prospects of reprising (or pre-prising since it’s a prequel) his role of Jesse Pinkman. “No, not that I know of, but there’s hints of maybe popping into Better Call Saul, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen,” he revealed.

“I just leave it up to Vince [Gilligan] and Peter [Gould] and the rest of the writers. If they feel like they can do it in an honest way, then we’ll do it,” he added. He also admitted that “of course” he’d be up for it and that he thinks that everyone else would be up for it as well. Needless to say, we think any return of Pinkman in the Breaking Bad universe is entirely welcome.

Aaron also talked about his upcoming movie Welcome Home, which also stars Emily Ratajkowski. “It’s a scary, terrifying, creepy movie,” he admitted, after being asked how this contrasts with other roles he’s played. “I’ve done one scary movie in the past but I played the villain and now I play the guy trying to stay alive instead of killing somebody.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news surrounding Aaron. In the meantime, check out all of his latest photos in our gallery above.

Welcome Home comes out in theaters on Nov. 16! Yeah, b***h!