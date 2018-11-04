Henri Alexander Levy: 5 Things On The Man Spotted With Demi Lovato After She Left Rehab

Demi Lovato was spotted holding hands with fashion designer, Henri Alexander Levy, during a dinner date! Here’s everything you need to know about him!

Demi Lovato was seen out and about outside of rehab along with Henri Alexander Levy, a fashion designer. Not only were they spotted getting dinner with one another at the Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on Nov. 3, the two of them were photographed holding hands at the dinner table. While it’s uncertain if they’re just friends or more at this time, here’s everything we know about him so far.

1. He’s an extremely successful fashion designer. Spearheading his own brand Enfants Riches Deprimes, Henri’s work has been worn by celebs like Sofia Richie, Kanye West and more. It also doesn’t hurt that Demi herself has also been seen wearing his brand before, too.

2. He’s also gone to rehab as well. “I was, like, a fuck up in high school,” he told Complex. “I was caught up in drugs and shit like that.” After attending Visions Adolescent Treatment in Malibu when he was 15, he also went to Cirque Lodge in Utah and Promises, which is also located in Malibu.

3. He credits his experience in rehab with inspiring his future work. “Being around those kids [in rehab], just their absurd entitlement and everything, definitely had an influence,” he added. “They don’t have to work a day in their lives, you know what I mean? Their complete existence is based around what other people think.”

4. He also is responsible for a pretty cool documentary. He created the film Aluminum Tastes Like Fear, which is all about the two worlds he occupies — one, his high-end fashion line, and two, his punk rock lifestyle.

5. His fashion line’s Instagram is super private. In fact, he only lets 5,802 people follow him and in turn he doesn’t follow anyone back.