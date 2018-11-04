Sofia Richie has often flaunted looks that remind us of the Kardashians & Jenners and whether it’s intentional or not, it can be uncanny! Here are some of our favorite times we had to do a double take!



Sofia Richie, 20, has been known to show off looks that we can’t help but compare to the Kardashian and Jenner ladies and we have the pictures to prove it! From similar hairstyles to the exact same poses, the model has definitely captured the style and poise of the members of one of the most famous families in the world and it’s pretty wild. Since Sofia is dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 35, it’s easy to see why she’d often get compared to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star but with the way she’s been appearing lately, we’re not surprised!

One of the most significant ways Sofia has reminded us of 39-year-old Kourtney was when she dyed her blonde hair brown earlier this year. In addition to the color, she sported the same straight long hairstyle Kourtney has often worn. Sofia has also channeled Khloe Kardashian, 34, more than once and it’s pretty crazy how much they look alike! From playfully posing for a pic while sticking her tongue out to flaunting a sleek blonde wavy bob, it’s been hard to separate Sofia from Khloe on many occasions.

The same goes for Sofia and Kendall & Kylie Jenner. Sofia once wore a white crop top and jeans that looked exactly like one of 23-year-old Kendall’s outfits, and she also wore a black workout outfit that was very similar to 21-year-old Kylie’s workout gear. Sofia also had similar fuller lips like Kylie in one pic and an almost identical white blazer suit in another. Kim Kardashian, 38, also seems to be on Sofia’s radar. Sofia posed for a pic by the water that looked a lot like a pic Kim posed for at the beach. She also wore a white one-piece bathing suit that looked just like Kim’s and they both took a mirror selfie in it.

With so many similarities, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sofia started being friendly and hanging out with the KarJenners on a regular basis! Although since she is dating Scott, that might be a bit awkward for Kourtney! We’ll just have to wait and see!