Pete Davidson’s Awkward Ariana Grande Split Is Butt Of ‘SNL’ Monologue Joke

‘SNL’s opening monologue took a slight dig at Pete Davidson’s breakup with Ariana Grande! Find out the joke they used here!

Well, there had to be at least one joke about Pete Davidson, right? While most of Jonah Hill‘s opening monologue had to do with reaching the five-timers club, the standout moment was when Jonah was enjoying the luxurious private room afforded to club members along with other notable alum Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore and Candice Bergen. At one point, Candice orders another “Pete Davidson” drink, which she describes as having “a lot going on but it gets the job done” — a funny dig, but not too harsh.

Previously, Seth Meyers, who hosted on Oct. 14, revealed a wild story about Kanye West, when he was a musical guest on SNL. “One time he was the musical guest, but we heard he wanted to do a sketch so we pitched him a sketch wherein he would interrupt different award show speeches, say they made a mistake and he should have won,” Seth told the crowd. “And Kanye said, ‘That’s hilarious, ’cause I do that.’ Which is good self-awareness. And so we did this sketch, and had Kanye interrupt the Kids Choice Awards, the Nobel Prize. He interrupted the state fairs because he was upset his pumpkin didn’t win. Fantastic and great experience. But here’s the thing, here’s the reason I will never be surprised by Kanye. That sketch was in 2007, and he interrupted Taylor Swift in 2009.”

And during Adam Driver‘s monologue, the real viral moment happened with an omission. That’s right, Driver admitted that Pete’s summer was “the only summer” he really wanted to hear about. And Pete’s response? Just a subtle wink, naturally. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the pics from the 44th season of SNL in our gallery above.