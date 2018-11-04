Rihanna Disses Donald Trump For Playing Her Music At ‘Tragic Rallies’

Rihanna had some choice words after she discovered her song ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ was being played at a Trump rally! Read her epic response here!

Rihanna was not happy when she found that her music was being played at rallies for Donald Trump. It all started when Philip Rucker, the White House Bureau Chief at The Washington Post, tweeted, “It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.” Of course, Rihanna wasn’t having any of this. She responded, “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”

We reported earlier how Rihanna and Hassan Jameel have apparently called it quits, for the time being. “Rihanna is totally single again,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Things kinda fizzled between her and Hassan a while ago. Their lives were really busy and it was hard for her because she often didn’t feel like a priority to him.”

And when it comes to her exes, Chris Brown and Drake, Rihanna loves using Instagram to tempt them. “Rihanna loves teasing her ex’s with sexy pics online, she knows they are all watching everything she posts,” a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rihanna gets a little bit of excitement knowing that Chris, Drake and other ex-boyfriends and lovers probably still get turned on by her sexy lingerie pics she posts.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Rihanna. In the meantime, check out some of her hottest looks ever in our gallery above!