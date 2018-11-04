‘RHOA’ Premiere: Cynthia & Porsha Reveal Their New BFs & Did One Just Get Engaged?

The ladies of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ are back, and they brought more drama to our TV screens than ever before, during the Nov. 4 season premiere!

Love was in the air in Atlanta during the Nov. 4 season premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! Both Cynthia and Porsha have fallen hard for the new men in their lives, and by the end of the episode, one was getting engaged! Or at least that’s the way it looked. But let us back up a bit and get to that later. So when the episode started, Porsha revealed she had been dating her man, Dennis McKinley, for five months already. She said she met him out one night, stayed at his place, and hasn’t left since. In real life, they’re already expecting a baby together, but we only saw them shopping for engagement rings. And fortunately for Porsha, her man told her that he didn’t have a budget, so we weren’t surprised to see her eyeing up rings worth half a million dollars! Did he propose, though? Well, we’re not exactly certain. He did seem to present her with some sort of jewelry at the end of the episode — after they had gotten to Miami for her birthday — but we were hit with a “to be continued…” before we could see what was in the box!

Meanwhile, Cynthia met her man, Mike Hill, through her good friend, Steve Harvey, and they’ve been getting to know each other for a bit. We can’t recall if she said how long they’ve been dating yet, but they still seemed nervous around each other every time they FaceTimed throughout the episode. At one point, Cynthia’s new man told her how he liked to be “in control” and she seemed super turned on by that, but then she realized her daughter was sitting behind her, so she shut down that conversation pretty quickly.

Later, NeNe prepared to fight alongside Gregg as he started his battle with cancer. We have to admit, it was pretty heartbreaking to watch NeNe and Gregg discuss his cancer diagnosis with their friends and family. He even admitted to writing an emotional letter to his son in the case that he didn’t make it. Gregg broke down in tears during this admission before telling NeNe that she was his “light” through all of this. Finally, everyone that was gathered at NeNe’s house formed a circle and said a prayer for Gregg as he vowed to “kick cancer’s ass.”

As for Eva, she has a new ring and a new baby, so she celebrated her milestones by doing a photo shoot with her family. And being the model that she is, she took an opportunity to do some sexy solo shots.

Finally, Kandi celebrated with Xscape as they accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award. Then, she thought about having another baby since she and Todd still have two embryos waiting to be fertilized. Baby making might have to be put on hold, though, because Kandi and the rest of the ladies were invited by Porsha to join her in Miami, where they’ll all surprise NeNe at her first comedy show since she made that unfortunate joke about getting raped by an Uber driver.

