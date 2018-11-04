Porsha Williams Hospitalized: Nene Leakes Urges Fans To Pray For Pregnant ‘RHOA’ Co-Star – Is She OK?

Porsha Williams made a trip to the hospital today & Nene Leakes asked fans to keep the ‘RHOA’ star in their prayers! A source close to Porsha told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she was ‘in pain’.

Porsha Williams was hospitalized on Nov. 4, and right now, the details are slim as to why. Taking to Instagram, Nene Leakes shared a photo of Porsha’s arm hooked up to an IV. While she did not disclose what the nature of Porsha’s trip to the hospital was, she wrote in the caption, “Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink @porsha4real today #goodvibesonly #babyPJisdoingfine #aunteenene #babyboom #RHOA11 🙌🏾.” A source close to Porsha told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the RHOA star “was in pain and went to the hospital and they’re waiting to find out what’s going on still.” We’ll keep you updated as we learn more!

We reported earlier how Porsha positively flipped out at her gender reveal party in the best way possible. Wearing a sexy beige outfit, she and her fiancé Dennis McKinley were showered with pink confetti as they found out that they’d be having a baby girl on Oct. 27. However, this was after a slight SNAFU with the reveal, but Dennis explained this, saying, Me & the wifey were clearly confused (and threw a tantrum) as her popper was blue & mine didn’t pop at all. It’s all good! I’m going right back in for the boy!”

And the cute moments from Porsha’s pregnancy don’t end there. She also took to Instagram to share her future child’s first sonogram. “Alexa play ‘Nothing Even Matters’ Lauren Hill & D’Angelo,” she captioned the post. “We are truly blessed.” Seriously, there’s nothing cuter than her glowing reaction to her future baby’s heartbeat.

