Nicki Minaj Dominates The MTV EMAs Stage With Opening Performance Of ‘Good Form’

Nicki Minaj just slayed her performance of ‘Good Form’ while opening the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards! Relive every glorious second right here.

Nicki Minaj has dominated another stage! The rapper, 35, hit the stage at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards for a performance of her hit song, “Good Form.” The opening performance began with cloaked figures walking out in the dark before forming a circle around a hanging gold cage. After fireworks went off, Nicki was unveiled in the floating device. She then sang and danced her way through the epic track.

Little Mix then took the stage for their collaboration with Minaj, “Woman Like Me.” All eyes were on the foursome as they started the track before tossing it back to Minaj, who was on a separate stage surrounded by her backup dancers. For the end of the song, the rapper joined the girl group on the main stage and capped off the performance with fierce poses.

Fans were beyond stoked over Minaj’s song choice. “I STILL CANT BELIEVE GOOD FORM GOT PERFORMED,” @lovegodherself tweeted, while @dxnjpeg was also thrilled that Minaj shared the stage with Little Mix. “NICKI PERFORMED GOOD FORM YAS GIVE THAT PROMO AND LITTLE MIX WERE ON STAGE WITH NICKI OMG IM SO HAPPY FOR ALL 5 OF MY GIRLS,” the Twitter user wrote.

Nicki Minaj performing Good Form at the #EMAs pic.twitter.com/BcXyjJRcw3 — Nicki Minaj Reports (@NickiMReports) November 4, 2018

It’s going to be a big night for Minaj. Not only will she perform twice, but she’s also up for two awards! She received nominations for Best Look and Best Hip Hop so finger’s crossed that she gets to take one or both of them home tonight!

Other performers include the show’s host, Hailee Steinfeld, as well as Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Janet Jackson, Marshmello featuring Anne-Marie, Bastille, Panic! At The Disco, Jason Derulo featuring David Guetta, Jack & Jack, and Rosalía.