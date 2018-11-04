Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Curves In Pink Leotard At 2018 MTV EMAs

The Queen is here! Nicki Minaj looked absolutely spectacular when she attended the 2018 MTV EMAs on Nov. 4. Check out pics of her epic look here.

Nicki Minaj knows how to rule a show, and she totally proved that once again at the MTV Europe Music Awards this year! The rapper skipped the red carpet at the awards show, but when she took the stage to perform she looked FIERCE. Nicki actually opened the awards ceremony with a show-stopping performance, wearing a pink leotard and matching gloves, along with white boots. She slicked back her blonde hair and rocked dramatic eye liner to complete the look, and it was EPIC.

This year, Nicki will be pulling TRIPLE duty at the EMAs. Not only did she hit the stage herself for an amazing solo performance, but she’ll also be teaming up with David Guetta and Jason Derulo to sing their collab “Goodbye,” as well as Little Mix for their duet, ‘Woman Like Me.” Plus, Nicki is nominated for Best Hip-Hop Artist at the show, and during the red carpet, she was revealed as the winner of Best Look . The EMAs are being hosted by Hailee Steinfeld this year, and will also feature performances from Halsey, Bebe Rexha and more.

This show marked Nicki’s first official appearance since her recent social media beef with Cardi B. It started when Nicki dished about the pair’s NYFW feud (again) during an episode of QUEEN Radio on Oct. 30. Then, Cardi fired back in a long Instagram rant, shooting down several of Nicki’s claims. Eventually, after hours of back and forth, the ladies agreed to put the feud behind them and promote “peace.”

However, it didn’t take long for Nicki to turn her attention to Steve Madden. His name came up in the feud because Nicki claimed she rejected a deal with Steve that Cardi later accepted. Steve denied ever presenting Nicki with a deal, so 50 Cent came in with the proof. Of course, Nicki then rubbed that back in Steve’s face, and totally ripped him apart on Twitter. Whoa!