MTV EMAs Best Dressed Stars: See Little Mix & More Stun On The Red Carpet

The stars went all out at the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 4! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross coordinated together in matching black and silver looks, while Little Mix stunned in black, white and pink outfits! See the best looks on the red carpet!

It’s a big night for fashion at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain! Ashlee Simpson, Little Mix, Lindsay Lohan and more stars heated things up on the red carpet in style and we have all of the best photos. Ashley opted for an up-do with a black dress, while Lindsay wore a strapless, frilled metallic dress. Little Mix stepped out in completely different looks that went together so well. — See the best dressed stars in our attached gallery!

A batch of your favorite national and international artists could be going on with another trophy to add to their collection. Camila Cabello leads her fellow artists with six nominations, including “Best Song” and “Best Artist.” Ariana Grande and Post Malone also nabbed five noms each. Other artists who also received nods include Drake, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa and Hayley Kiyoko.

There won’t be any shortage of live performances from inside Bilbao Exhibition Centre. Hailee Seinfeld will pull double duty tonight as she’s the the show’s 2018 host. Other artist set to take the stage include: Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Rosalía, Panic! at the Disco, Alessia Cara, Marshmello, Little Mix, Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Bastille, Anne-Marie, Jack & Jack. Janet Jackson, the Global Icon Award recipient, will also perform.

Little Mix on the red carpet at the 2018 Europe Music awards at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

And, the list of presenters for this year’s show is star-studded to say the least. Lindsay Lohan, Anitta, Debby Ryan, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, and Netflix stars Michael Peña and Diego Luna will introduce the night’s awards.