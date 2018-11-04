MTV EMA Winners 2018: Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello & More — Full List
The 2018 MTV EMAs are officially here! See a full list of who won awards at the show, which we’ll be updating throughout the entire live telecast, right here!
Some of the biggest stars in music are nominated at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, and we’re keeping you updated on ALL the winners! This year, Camila Cabello tops the list of nominations with SIX in total, including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Song, Best Pop Artist, Biggest Fans and Best U.S. Act. She’s followed by Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who each have five nominations apiece. The EMAs are taking place in Spain on Nov. 4, and are hosted by Hailee Steinfeld.
The night is full of much more than just artists winning awards, though — there’s also tons of performances going down! Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Halsey, Rosalia, Panic! at the Disco, Alessia Cara, Marshmello with Anne-Marie and Bastille and Jack & Jack are all taking the stage, so it’s going to be quite a star-studded affair. Keep up with who wins all the big awards right here — the winners are listed in bold on the list below!
BEST WORLD STAGE
Clean Bandit MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST LOOK
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande, “no tears left to cry”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday”
The Carters, “APES**T”
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande, “No tears left to cry”
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “rockstar”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
BEST NEW
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST LIVE
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
BEST ROCK
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST PUSH
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don’t We (November 2017 )
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)
BEST U.S. ACT (BEST LOCAL ACT)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Along with the performers listed above, stars confirmed to attend are Lindsay Lohan, Debby Ryan, Ashlee Simpson, and Evan Ross, among others. The EMAs are always a good time, and we’re confident this year will be no different!