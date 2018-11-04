MTV EMA Winners 2018: Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello & More — Full List

The 2018 MTV EMAs are officially here! See a full list of who won awards at the show, which we’ll be updating throughout the entire live telecast, right here!

Some of the biggest stars in music are nominated at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, and we’re keeping you updated on ALL the winners! This year, Camila Cabello tops the list of nominations with SIX in total, including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Song, Best Pop Artist, Biggest Fans and Best U.S. Act. She’s followed by Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who each have five nominations apiece. The EMAs are taking place in Spain on Nov. 4, and are hosted by Hailee Steinfeld.

The night is full of much more than just artists winning awards, though — there’s also tons of performances going down! Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Halsey, Rosalia, Panic! at the Disco, Alessia Cara, Marshmello with Anne-Marie and Bastille and Jack & Jack are all taking the stage, so it’s going to be quite a star-studded affair. Keep up with who wins all the big awards right here — the winners are listed in bold on the list below!

BEST WORLD STAGE

Clean Bandit MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

Charli XCX MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

David Guetta Trafalgar Square, UK 2017

Jason Derulo Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Post Malone Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Migos Wireless Festival, UK 2018

J Cole Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Nick Jonas MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Alessia Cara MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BIGGEST FANS

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande, “no tears left to cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday”

The Carters, “APES**T”

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande, “No tears left to cry”

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “rockstar”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

BEST NEW

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST LIVE

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters

BEST ROCK

5 Seconds Of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

twenty one pilots

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST PUSH

PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)

Why Don’t We (November 2017 )

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

Bishop Briggs (January 2018)

Superorganism (February 2018)

Jessie Reyez (March 2018)

Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)

Lil Xan (May 2018)

Sigrid (June 2018)

Chloe x Halle (July 2018)

Bazzi (August 2018)

Jorja Smith (September 2018)

BEST U.S. ACT (BEST LOCAL ACT)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Along with the performers listed above, stars confirmed to attend are Lindsay Lohan, Debby Ryan, Ashlee Simpson, and Evan Ross, among others. The EMAs are always a good time, and we’re confident this year will be no different!