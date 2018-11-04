Hailee Steinfeld, Ashlee Simpson, & More Celebs Stun On The 2018 MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Celebrities have started arriving on the red carpet for the MTV Europe Music Awards! See all the fashionable attendees here!

The 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards air today, Nov. 4, but as with every awards show, celebrities have to walk the red carpet first! From host Hailee Steinfeld to Nicki Minaj, you can bet that some incredible looks were served before the show began! We were huge fans of Steinfeld’s ensemble. As this year’s host, she probably has plenty of wardrobe changes ahead, but her first one really set the bar high.

But while the fashion moments were spectacular, it is an awards show after all – and we can’t wait to find out who the big winner will be today! Camila Cabello is the most-nominated artist with nods in six categories, including Best Artist and Best U.S. Act, but Ariana Grande and Post Malone aren’t far behind with five nominations each. Drake and Dua Lipa also stand very real chances of winning big with their four nominations.

The performance fashion is also bound to be spectacular. Little Mix always comes dressed to impress, and we’re hoping that they’ll team up with Minaj for a performance of their collaborative hit, “Woman Like Me.” Steinfeld also hinted that she might have a new song up her sleeve for her own performance. Hosting, singing, and being a fashion icon? She can really do it all!

So what are you waiting for?