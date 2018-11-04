Lindsay Lohan Trolled For Mispronouncing Location Of MTV EMAs Onstage — See Tweets

Well, Lindsay Lohan didn’t even last a few minutes on stage at the MTV EMAs before she became subject to online trolling! She totally botched the pronunciation of the show’s location, and fans won’t let her forget it!

Lindsay Lohan, 32, became the target of online scrutiny after she mispronounced the location of the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain, while presenting at the show on November 4! The annual show took place at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre. And, instead of pronouncing it as so, she came up with “bilboa”. Fans from all over were quick to take notice, and put Lohan on blast on Twitter!

“I don’t know where #LindsayLohan is at the moment, but Bilboa is not Bilbao,” one person tweeted. “Hello BABOA,” another viewer wrote. Another fan tweeted a gif of an elephant with two thumbs up, and wrote, “im shook because everyone is saying BILBAO and not other things, except for lindsay lohan # MTVEMA”. — Check out the tweets below!

Lindsay was on hand at the event to present the award for Best Electronic, which went to DJ Marshmallow. Early on in the night, Lohan hit the red carpet at the MTV EMAs and blew kisses at the photographers flashing cameras. She stunned in a strapless, metallic gold dress, which featured flowing ruffles down the front. Lohan paired her ensemble with black and silver statement earrings and curly do’. And, despite her on-stage mishap, she made out best dressed list, for sure!

It’s unclear if Lindsay has been briefed about her mispronunciation, but, there’s bigger news to freak out about. While there has been some confusion around Lindsay’s involvement in the film, Tyra Banks later revealed she would indeed be making an appearance. “You’re going to have to see Life Size, to see what Lindsay does,” Tyra teased during an interview with E! News at the America’s Got Talent finale. “It’s an interesting creative way that my producers have Lindsay involved.”