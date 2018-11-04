Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Slay In Sexy Black Gowns For 1-on-1 Sister Date At LACMA Event

See Pics
Kim & Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a ‘sister date’ when they stepped out looking absolutely gorgeous in black gowns for the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 3.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and older sis Kourtney Kardashian, 39, spent a fun evening together while looking amazing when they showed up to the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Nov. 4. The brunette beauties wore figure-flattering long black gowns for the event and posed looking flawless as always. Kim accessorized her look with a black cross choker while Kourtney went accessory-free under a sleek updo. “Sister date,” Kourtney captioned a photo of her and Kim that she posted from the event.

The classy event honored American photographer Catherine Opie and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and Leonardo DiCaprio served as co-chair for the festivities, which was his eighth consecutive year in doing so. In addition to Kim and Kourtney, other attendees included Dakota JohnsonSalma Hayek and Jared Leto.

Kim and Kourtney’s outing at the LACMA event comes just a week after they enjoyed a family vacation with their kids together in Bali. They shared pics of the gorgeous weather and fun times they had on social media and it’s proof that there’s no vacation like a family vacation! Since Kourtney reportedly split from rumored beau Luka Sabbat, 20, a few weeks ago, she’s been spending more time with her sisters and even her baby daddy Scott Disick, 35, when they go on outings with their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. She seems to be enjoying her current single status and with supportive sisters like hers, we can’t say we blame her!

