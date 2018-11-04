Kim Kardashian Slams ‘Pathological Liar’ Ex Ray J After He Dishes On Their Sex Life To Party-Goers

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Nov. 4 to respond to a fan’s comment and call out her ex Ray J after he recently revealed secrets about their former sex life to party attendees.

Kim Kardashian, 38, wasn’t afraid to give her opinion about her ex Ray J, 37, reportedly telling people about their former sex life when she took to Twitter to call him nothing but a “pathological liar.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was responding to a fan about Ray J making headlines for recently telling people at a party in London all about Kim and her “wild” ways. “RayJ constantly revealing all these intimate details about @KimKardashian shows that he is suffering from low self esteem! Hoping that Kanye [West] ignores his ass,” the fan wrote in a tweet. “Or shows he’s a pathological liar, you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me!,” Kim responded along with three laughing emojis.

Kim finding Ray J’s recent admissions amusing is not too surprising considering some of the things he said. He apparently got pretty boozy at a party in London on Nov. 1 and proceeded to tell party-goers that he had “no regrets” about dating Kim, whom he dated on and off between 2005-2007, and insisted she had a Louis Vuitton trunk full of sex toys, took phone calls from her mom Kris Jenner, 62, during sex, and always made sure her makeup was on point even if that meant interrupting their intimate times. “Kim and I had fun times – marathon sessions, he said during his night out, according to The Sun. “But she didn’t like getting sweaty and would stop to do her make-up if she did. She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood. She was wild – there was a red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys. She would order out for pizza, the only thing not working up a sweat was the Cristal cooled to 22 degrees… her mom would call and she would nearly always take it.”

In addition to their sexual moments together, the singer also referenced Kim’s hubby Kanye and their marriage didn’t seem to bother him. “I hit it first, man!,” he reportedly said. One final detail Ray J mentioned was that Kim shockingly spent around $100, 000 on “floss” aka thongs. We’re not sure who to believe here but either way, it seems like these two are not about to be friends anytime soon!

Or shows he’s a pathological liar 😂😂😂 you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

We’ll update if Kim decides to say anything else about Ray J’s bizarre accusations. We’re glad the reality star is taking it all in stride and not letting it bother her too much!