Khloe Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Uncomfortable’ Seeing Tristan’s Cheating On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian revealed that tonight’s episode will be ‘uncomfortable’ for her! A source close to Khloe told HL EXCLUSIVELY how it’s bringing back ‘painful memories!’

It’s about to get real on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Before tonight’s episode, which will not only deal with Khloe Kardashian‘s delivery, but also Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, Khloe shared a teaser on Instagram and explained how raw this hour of TV is going to be. “Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Khloe wrote in her Instagram post’s caption. “To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail [SIC], tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that despite the fact they’ve come a long way since his cheating scandal broke, there are still some major trust issues in their relationship. “Khloe still has a lot of love for Tristan,” our source said. “He is the father of her child so their bond goes very deep. She also has a tendency to stay in toxic relationships longer than she should so it’s not a huge shock to anyone that she’s still with him. But that doesn’t mean anything is written in stone for her and Tristan, they still have major trust issues and it’s no exaggeration to say she’s got one foot in and one foot out when it comes to their relationship.

Our source echoed Khloe’s post, and admitted that tonight will bring up so many painful memories for her. “This week’s episode where his cheating is exposed has brought back a lot of her painful memories,” our source added. “She’s having to relive his betrayal. Her sister are angry all over again too. They’ve all been questioning if she’s doing the right thing by staying with him, it’s a very sensitive situation because they don’t want to upset Khloe, but they’re also not going to just brush it all under the rug.”

In the end, this episode may spell doom for their relationship. “Khloe has slowly but surely been gaining strength and with Tristan’s mistakes and betrayals being highlighted for the whole world to see the humiliate of it all may finally be the push she needs to leave him,” our source added.

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Khloe and Tristan.