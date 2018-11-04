After heading to Barbados with her hubby for IVF treatment last November, it’s finally official! Kenya and Marc’s first baby is here — and we’ve got all the details!

And just like that, their patience paid off! Kenya Moore and Marc Daly have been trying to have a baby since they tied the knot in June 2017, and look who finally made it! Their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, was born on Nov. 4, according to Us Weekly. After being vocal about their wish to start a family, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her hubby were spotted in Barbados visiting a fertility clinic. So when they finally announced that they were expecting in April, fans freaked — and why wouldn’t they? To see this star get the child she wanted at 47-years-old is an incredible thing. We can’t say congrats enough!

Brooklyn’s arrival didn’t come without some drama though. On Nov. 3, days after posting an Instagram photo of her very swollen feet and announcing to fans that she had preeclampsia, Kenya posted a photo of herself lying in bed, revealing that she was in labor. She wrote, “If you want to make God laugh have a plan… won’t be long now. Pray for us 🙏🏾 #babydaly #weloveyou #prayers.” Thankfully, Baby Daly has arrived safely.

Don’t you just love a happy ending? We sure do, especially since we’ve been following Kenya all through her pregnancy. Whether she was sharing details of her IVF treatment or slamming fake pregnancy rumors with tummy pics and ultrasound videos, the reality star has been keeping it real all pregnancy long. She even posted a bare bump pic in July to give everyone an update on her pregnancy. “Baby Daly is growing,” she wrote. “I’m feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I’m not having crazy cravings. Actually, I’m eating less bc baby is moving up. So far all the tests and ultrasounds say baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family!”

Now the exciting day has come! We just know Kenya is going to be an awesome mom. She already has a seven-year-old nephew, and being an auntie is the basically the best baby practice there is.

But while we weren’t wondering about her mothering skills, we have been wondering about the sex of the baby. That was the one detail she and Marc wouldn’t budge on because they wanted to stay in the dark as long as possible. While respected that, but we’re so glad the wait is over!