Kendall Jenner Parties Hard With Bella Hadid & Friends In NYC As They Celebrate Her Birthday

Kendall Jenner had a wild night on her birthday! She was joined by Bella Hadid and friends in NYC to celebrate turning 23!

Kendall Jenner had a blast on her 23rd birthday! The reality star celebrated another year of life on Nov. 3, and enlisted the help of her friends, including Bella Hadid, to party the night away. In a video shared on Kendall’s Instagram story, you can see all of her pals raging while surrounded by balloons. Bella also shared clips from the festivities, which included footage of the group singing karaoke. Kendall even took the mic to belt out Shania Twain‘s “You’re Still The One.”

Before the night began, Kendall watched “horse shows” with her pals and took a bike ride around New York City’s Soho neighborhood. But while she chose to spend the day with her friends, she still received lots of love from her family.

All of her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, shared sweet tributes to the model on Instagram. Kim shared a sweet throwback photo of her teenage self holding a baby Kendall in her lap. She wrote, “I’ve never met a sweeter or prettier human being and someone who has so much fun in life!”

Khloe shared a collage with a length caption about her little sister. “If anyone knows you like I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loving person you are and how much any one would dream to have you in their life,” Khloe wrote. Kourtney shared a photo of her with Kendall and dubbed her the “sister who gets me when none of the others do,” while Kylie called Kendall her “partner in crime, my best friend, my sister!”

The Kardashians also all celebrated with Kendall earlier in the week when she hosted a Halloween-themed birthday party on Oct. 31. Here’s to another great year for Kendall!