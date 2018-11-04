21 Cutest Pics Of Kardashian Kids On Vacation: True & Chicago In Bali & More

They may be young, but the Kardashian and Jenner kids have already experienced some pretty lavish vacations in their lifetimes. Check out their cutest vacay pics here!

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian just took their kids on a trip to Bali last month, and they shared some of the CUTEST photos afterward. In one adorable shot, Kim’s daughter, Chicago West, and Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson, who were born just three months apart, are seated next to each other looking too cute for words. Kourtney’s son, Reign Disick, also bonded with True on the trip, and protectively wrapped an arm around the youngster in one sweet shot.

Meanwhile, Penelope Disick and North West look like they had quite a great time on the trip, as well. The girls were rockin’ their adorable bikinis in more than one photo, including one shot on the beach with Scott Disick and another on a boat, which Scott posted to Instagram. Of course, these kids are no stranger to living the life of luxury. Just this past summer, Kourtney and Scott whisked their kids away on a number of vacations — Kourt brought them to Italy for several weeks, while Scott jetted off to St. Barts with them on a different occasion. Lucky ducks!

Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi Webster, got to enjoy her first real vacation this past spring, when the makeup mogul and Travis Scott took her to Turks & Caicos for a tropical trip. Kylie posted the cutest photos of herself and Stormi lounging by the pool, and the little one looked SO happy.

