‘DWTS: Juniors’: Jason Maybaum Raves Over How Much ‘Fun’ He Had Working With Elliana & Emma

Ahead of this week’s episode of ‘DWTS: Juniors,’ check out what contestant Jason Maybaum told us EXCLUSIVELY about why he loved competing on the show so much!

Jason Maybaum, 10, is one of seven young stars left competing on season one of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, and he could not have had a better time while taping the show over the summer. “I have been watching Dancing With The Stars for basically my whole life,” Jason told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a really inspiring show and a really cool show. Honestly, some people don’t even care about their scores because they just want to dance and have fun and that is what I had!”

The young actor, who stars on Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, is partnered with Elliana Walmsley on the show, and they’re mentored by DWTS champion, Emma Slater. Jason has been steadily improving all season long, earning a score of 18 during the first week of competition, followed by a 21, 22 and 25 in the following weeks. The other stars who remain in the competition are: Miles Brown, with Rylee Arnold and mentored by Lindsay Arnold, Sky Brown, with JT Church and mentored by Alan Bersten, Ariana Greenblatt, with Artyon Celestine and mentored by Brandon Armstrong, Mandla Morris, with Brightyn Brems and mentored by Cheryl Burke, Akash Vukoti, with Kamri Peterson and mentored by Witney Carson and Mackenzie Ziegler, with Sage Rosen and mentored by Gleb Savchenko.

So far, Honey Boo Boo, Sophia Pippen, Hudson West, Addison Osta Smith and Tripp Palin have been eliminated. The show is judged by Val Chmerkovskiy, Mandy Moore and Adam Rippon, while Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz serve as hosts.

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors airs Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. We’ll have to tune in to see how Jason does this week!