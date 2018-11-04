21 Hottest MTV EMAs Dresses Of All-Time — Hailey Baldwin & More

The MTV EMAs have arrived once again! Before the 2018 show gets underway, let’s take a look back at the hottest MTV EMAs dresses ever. From Hailey Baldwin to Camila Cabello, there are so many amazing looks!

Every year, the MTV EMAs brings out the stars. The biggest celebrities always step out onto the EMAs red carpet in some of the hottest looks. In 2017, Hailey Baldwin dazzled in a sparkling black mini dress. Justin Bieber’s fiancee showed off her insanely long legs in this vampy look. Hailey is no stranger to the EMAs. At the 2015 show, Hailey turned up the heat in a cutout black and green dress. Hailey rocked that look like no one could!

Camila Cabello also wowed in a pink sheer dress. The “Havana” singer looked like a princess. The look was both sexy and edgy! Every time, Heidi Klum is on a red carpet, she totally rocks it. The America’s Got Talent judge slayed in a blue gown at the 2012 EMAs that featured one heck of a plunging neckline. The neckline nearly went to her hip, and the gown also had a thigh-high slit!

Iggy Azalea nearly bared it all at the 2013 EMAs in a sexy black gown. The Australian rapper wowed in a one-shoulder dress that had thigh-high slits on both sides. Iggy was *thisclose* to a wardrobe malfunction! Ariana Grande let her hair down for one sexy look at the 2014 EMAs. The “God Is A Woman” singer looked dynamite in a sultry black gown with cutouts. The outfit remains one of our favorite Ariana looks of all-time! Take a look at more of the hottest MTV EMAs dresses ever in our gallery above. Tune in to the 2018 MTV EMAs, hosted by Hailee Steinfeld, on Nov. 4. IT’s going to be one heck of a show with so many fabulous looks!