Halsey Shows G-Eazy What He’s Missing In Sexy Sheer Dress At 2018 MTV EMAs

Well, hello there, Halsey! The singer hit the 2018 MTV EMAs red carpet on Nov. 4, and she looked sexy as ever in her nude-colored, sheer dress while posing for photos. See the pics here!

G-Eazy might want to look away after seeing Halsey’s amazing look at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 4! She showed up to the event solo, and looked seriously stunning on the red carpet. For the event, Halsey wore a totally sheer dress, which featured carefully-placed fabric over her nipples, and a completely open back. Super sexy! The ensemble also included silver embellishments throughout, along with big, lacy sleeves. The singer had her cropped hair colored dark brown for the event, and looked totally fierce! She completed the look with hoop earrings that matched the embellishments on the dress to perfection.

Halsey is in attendance at the EMAs as a performer, and she’s in good company! Also hitting the stage will be Alessia Cara, Bebe Reha, Jack & Jack, Janet Jackson, Jason DeRulo, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, Little Mix, Marshmello, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Panic! At The Disco and Rosalia, along with Hailee Steinfeld, who’s also serving as the show host. Talk about a star-studded group! Meanwhile, Camila Cabello is up for the most nominations of the night (six), followed by Ariana Grande and Post Malone, with five each.

The last few weeks have been very up and down for Halsey, who split from her boyfriend, G-Eazy, for the second time in October. However, she also released her new song, “Without Me,” and has been enjoying its success in the days since.

It certainly doesn’t seem like Halsey is letting the split get to her, though. Over the weekend, she looked like she had a blast while celebrating Halloween in a sexy Poison Ivy costume. Then, on Halloween day earlier this week, she dressed as a sexy dead cheerleader from Jennifer’s Body.