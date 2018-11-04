Hailee Steinfeld Hits The Stage For Epic Performance Of ‘Back To Life’ At MTV EMAs

Double duty! Hailee Steinfeld took a break from her hosting duties at the 2018 EMAs to take the stage for her performance — and she absolutely KILLED it!

Hailee Steinfeld is serving as host of the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 4, but during the show, she also performed her new song, “Back To Life.” The 21-year-old changed into an all-black ensemble with giant yellow coat for a pop of color for the performance, and absolutely nailed every note as she belted out the track. Hailee was joined by a number of dancers onstage while she sang, but the focus was all on her as she commanded every inch of the room. So good!

“Back To Life” is Hailee’s new song from the Bumblebee soundtrack, a movie which she also stars in. The song was released on Nov. 2, so the EMAs were the perfect place for Hailee to give its first live performance! Bumblebee, which is a prequel to the original 2007 Transformers movie, hits theaters on Dec. 21, and also stars John Cena, John Ortiz and Pamela Adlon. Hailee proudly announced that “Back to Life” is the first song she’s ever had in one of her own movies. So exciting!

Meanwhile, Hailee absolutely killed it while hosting the EMAs, and she looked incredible as she rocked several different looks throughout the evening. The awards ceremony took place in Spain, and also featured performances from stars like Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Alessia Cara and more!

Hailee won Best Push Act at the 2017 EMAs, and is nominated for Best Pop Act in 2018 against Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. Not bad company, right?!