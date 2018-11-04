‘RHOA’s Eva Marcille Dishes On Kandi & NeNe’s Rumored Fight At Her Wedding: ‘Season 11’s Unpredictable’

What really went down at Eva Marcille’s wedding? Did NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss really get into it? — Eva, herself, spilled the tea to us and it’s hotter than ever!

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are in for a real treat when the 11th season of the Bravo franchise premieres on November 4 at 8 PM ET. New cast member, Eva Marcille, 34, joins the women in the ATL and we finally get to see her wedding! And, fans are hoping to get some closure on whether or not the rumored fight between Kandi Burruss, 42, and NeNe Leakes, 50, really went down. Lucky for you guys, we chatted with Eva to find out the scoop!

“You would be telling me the news! I am not aware of anything of the sorts at all,” Eva said, surprised when asked about the reported spat. “All I remember is a magical day, however, you’ll have to stay tuned to what actually shook out.” Evade sure to note that everything was filmed, so we’ll have to wait and see! “The world will get an opportunity to go on this journey with my now husband and I, mostly me, as I prepare for my marriage.”

It was also reported that Eva’s mother had been involved in the apparent argument between to the NeNe and Kandi. Eva’s mother allegedly stepped in to defuse the situation after things escalated. So, we had to ask her daughter to set the record straight. “I’m her only daughter so this is her first really big wedding so she took the mother of the bride job very seriously. I know my mom put out a few fires!”, Eva admitted. “I heard of a few and I’m sure there are a few that I don’t even know about!”

As for how married life is treating her? — It’s all good in paradise for Eva and Michael, who said “I do” on October 7. “Not much has changed. I still cook every day and we still parent these kids together. When someone says, ‘Hey Mrs. Sterling!’ it is the best feeling in the world,” Eva gushed. “I know this sounds really corny, but when you get the application and you get to put married, that’s really cool.”

Although Eva’s a newcomer RHOA, nothing was off limits to the cameras. “It was one of those things where if you signed on, you signed on and transparency is the best truth,” she admitted.