Keo Motsepe’s ‘DWTS’ Vlog: Learning 2 Dances For Week 7 Has Been ‘Rough’

Double the dances, double the vlogs! Keo Motsepe reveals in his first week 7 EXCLUSIVE vlog for HollywoodLife that learning two dances for Country Night has been ‘rough’ and more! Watch now!

“This week is rough,” Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe says in his EXCLUSIVE vlog for HollywoodLife. “I’m not going to lie. It’s rough.” For Country Night, Keo and Evanna Lynch will be dancing a rumba to Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing.” They’ll also be dancing a team dance with Milo Manheim, Witney Carson, John Schneider, Emma Slater, Bobby Bones, and Sharna Burgess. “I love this team,” Keo says. Their team name is Team HayNow!

In his vlog, Keo is so excited for his rumba with Evanna. He says that “you’re about to see a different side of Evanna” in their “sexy” new dance. He calls their dance “very passionate, very intimate.” Ooh la la! As far as the team dance, Keo notes that everyone brings a “different energy, a different vibe” to the ballroom.

“There’s only two girls left, Evanna and Alexis,” Keo continues. “This is crazy, man. Oh my god, it’s the quarterfinals. wow. Girl power to Evanna and Alexis, for sure.” During Halloween Night, Keo and Evanna earned their highest yet — a 29 out of 30 for their tango. They’re so close to getting that 30 out of 30!

It’s hard to believe there are only a few weeks left until the season 27 finale! The competition continues to heat up, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. Go Team Kevanna! Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Stay tuned for Keo’s second EXCLUSIVE vlog before the Nov. 5 episode!