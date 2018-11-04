Demi Lovato Holds Hands With Henri Alexander Levy On Post-Rehab Dinner Date: New Couple?

Demi Lovato has already met up with friends after leaving rehab! She was spotted out with designer Henri Levy. See the pics!

Demi Lovato looked to be in good spirits after leaving rehab! The singer, 26, was spotted at the Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on Nov. 3 where she met up with a guy friend for some sushi! The pair looked happy while they smiled and laughed together through dinner. They seemed cozy together – they even held hands! The pal has been identified by TMZ as clothing designer, Henri Alexander Levy, who founded the label Elfants Riches Deprimes in 2012.

Lovato was in rehab for 90 days after being hospitalized for 10 following a drug overdose in late July at her Hollywood Hills home. She’s been seen a few times since she began seeking treatment. Over the past few months, she’s been spotted with ex Wilmer Valderrama, who has flown out to the East Coast facility to see her on her visiting days.

She’s also been seen hitting up the local Starbucks with other patients. TMZ reported that Lovato was also seen at a Beverly Hills spa over the Nov. 3 weekend.

Lovato hasn’t spoken publicly about her rehab visit since leaving, but she did thank her fans, friends and family on social media after being hospitalized in August. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she wrote. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”