Cardi B Visits Star Brim In Prison & Hints That She May Be Released In 2019 — See Pic

Cardi B visited her friend Star Brim in prison! See the pic of their hangout right here & read Cardi’s caption that implies Star might be released sooner than expected!

Star Brim got a visitor while in prison… her good friend Cardi B! The rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of the two of them together. Along with the pic of them, Cardi wrote in the caption, “My b***h 4L @star_brim5 control the streets 2019😤😤💪🏾💪🏾.” This definitely seems to imply that Star will be free by sometime next year. Check out the photo of the two of them below!

We reported earlier how Cardi announced that Star would eventually be heading back home from prison in the near future. Sharing another picture of her friend on Sep. 18, Cardi wrote, “@star_brim5 will be home soon.” At the time, a friend of Cardi’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Star is doing everything she can to get out as soon as possible. It has been devastating for her to lose her freedom and even though she doesn’t have her release date yet everyone is expecting her to be out by next month because she’s been on good behavior. Cardi is all about supporting Star and keeping her spirits up, that’s why she posted about her coming home soon, but there’s nothing set in stone just yet.”

Rumors that Star had turned herself into authorities on wire fraud charges were confirmed by Cardi in June. “For two and a half years Star been out on bail,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. “She got caught by the Feds and lost a lot of sh*t …Ya maa happy cause she away or like she just got snatch but shorty been prepare for this and turn herself in early cause she just want to get sh*t over with and do her time. I mean why wouldn’t she? after she finish her bid no more probation, can travel everywhere and she can live a normal love life! Don’t gotta worry about falling in love knowing in the back of her mind she got to do time. In Soo proud of her i seen her growth and i see how responsible and determined she is. A super go getter never asking nobody for sh*t.”

We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news surrounding Star Brim. In the meantime, check out all of the pics of Star in our gallery above!