Camila Cabello Makes Surprise Appearance On 2018 EMAs Red Carpet In Show-Stopping Red Gown

Surprise! Camila Cabello made an unannounced appearance at the 2018 EMAs, and the dress she wore is a must-see!

Lady in red! Camila Cabello, 21, stepped onto the 2018 MTV EMAs red carpet on Nov. 4, and she looked beyond gorgeous! Her appearance was a surprise one, but it was the best surprise we could have asked for! Camila stole the show in a a fiery red gown that reached the floor, but dipped low in the front, showing off her cleavage. Her dress was sexy yet classy all at once!

Camila pulled her look together with a chic high ponytail, and a pair of silver dangling earrings. The singer who in the ‘Biggest Fans’ category at this year’s show, looked like a princess in her gown. Fans agreed: “THE RED GOSH IT LOOKS SO FREAKING GOOD ON YOU @ Camila_Cabello SO STUNNING,” one fan wrote on Twitter after seeing her look.

The 2018 EMAs are shaping up to be the best yet, and Camila isn’t the only superstar we’re excited to see. There are TONS of A-lister celebrities in attendance at the 2018 show! In addition to a performance from 2018 Global Icon honoree Janet Jackson, stars such as Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Rosalía, Panic! at the Disco, Alessia Cara, Marshmello, Bastille, Anne-Marie, and Jack & Jack were included in the 2018 lineup!

It’s safe to say that red is Camila’s color! This look just might be one of our favorites we’ve seen from the singer to date.