Blake Shelton Sweetly Gushes Over How Much He Loves Gwen Stefani In Heartfelt Tweet

Blake Shelton tweeted about how much he loves Gwen Stefani & it was beyond cute! Read his sweet post here!

The three great loves of Blake Shelton… Fall, some good Vodka, and the one and only Gwen Stefani. Taking to Twitter, Blake shared a photo by a fire pit that showed a bottle of Smithworks Vodka, a cup, and his and Gwen’s legs resting on the stone surrounding the pit. Blake sweetly captioned the photo, writing, “My god I love fall… And @SmithworksVodka.. And the girl in those checkered shoes..” Leave it to Blake to prove time and time again that he is the sweetest boyfriend ever. Check out Blake’s sweet post below!

We reported earlier how despite the fact that Blake’s ex Miranda Lambert released a song, “When I Was His Wife,” about their former marriage, both Gwen and Blake paying it no mind. “Gwen and Blake couldn’t care less about Miranda’s new song,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They actually find it comical. Gwen is very classy and you will never see her respond to something like this. Blake thinks it’s ridiculous that she’s supposedly moved on and he absolutely has, yet she still has to sing about him. He knows Miranda hasn’t moved on, but he’s so happy with Gwen and where they’re at in their relationship and lives.”

However, what is on Gwen’s mind is getting an engagement ring as they get nearer toward their third anniversary together. “Gwen is head over heels in love with Blake, and as they approach their 3 year anniversary in November, there is only one thing she would change about their amazing, loving relationship,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gwen would still love to get married to Blake. She is hoping this anniversary or holiday season, Blake surprises her with a ring.”

My god I love fall… And @SmithworksVodka.. And the girl in those checkered shoes.. pic.twitter.com/H2Et0yACMt — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 5, 2018

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Gwen and Blake. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pics of the couple in our gallery above!