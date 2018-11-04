Angelina Jolie’s In No Rush To End Divorce Battle With Brad Pitt — Is She Trying To Punish Him?

Angelina Jolie has been taking her time with the divorce process between her and Brad Pitt and she’s ready to keep battling it out until she feels satisfied with the outcome.

Angelina Jolie, 43, is not ready to throw in the towel when it comes to her divorce battle with Brad Pitt, 54. The actress is determined to take all the time she needs to make sure she’s happy with the outcome of everything, not just for herself but for their six children as well. “Angelina has no interest in speeding this divorce process, she wants the very best outcome for her and the kids and that takes time,” a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It really doesn’t matter one bit to her if Brad is in a hurry for all of this to be over, that’s not her problem or concern. She has hired a very thorough and tough legal team and she intends on getting the best outcome no matter how long that takes.”

Although there may be speculation that Angelina’s intentionally taking her time with the divorce as either a way to get back at Brad due to their messy custody battle or as a way to hold onto their marriage, our source tells us that her decision has nothing to do with that. “She adamantly denies that she’s dragging her feet to try and punish Brad or because she doesn’t want to let go,” the source continued. “This is just about standing up for her rights and getting the settlement that is acceptable to her.”

Angelina’s decision to take things slowly doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the rocky headlines these two have been in lately. Angelina first filed for divorce back in Sept. 2016 and things have been more difficult than ever in recent months. The former couple can’t seem to agree on certain issues, including how much time Brad will spend seeing their children, Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. Ever since Angelina hired a new lawyer in Aug., the two have been head to head in determining what decisions will be the best for the situation. Only time will tell how things ultimately turn out but we hope whatever happens is best for both Angelina and Brad as well as their kids!