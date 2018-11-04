Andrew Lincoln Will Return As Rick Grimes As ‘Walking Dead’ Star Signs On For ‘Multiple Films’

Andrew Lincoln will be remaining in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe! The actor has reportedly agreed to act in multiple films centered around Rick Grimes that are in development!

Rick Grimes isn’t gone from the Walking Dead after all! Despite tonight being Andrew Lincoln‘s last episode on the show, the actor has reportedly signed on to reprise his role for multiple feature-length films, according to Variety. AMC announced on Nov. 4 that this film series would “continue the story of Rick Grimes.” On top of that, one of The Walking Dead‘s executive producers, Scott Gimple, revealed on The Talking Dead that the flicks will “expand the universe” and “show a whole different corner of the world.” While these movies are apparently in development, we’ll keep you posted as we learn more about these exciting projects.

We reported earlier how Andrew devastated fans at SDCC by revealing that he’d be exiting the show. “This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes,” he the show’s panel attendees. “I love this show. It means everything to me. I love the people who make this show… I’m particularly fond of the people who watch this show… This has been the most extraordinary, amazing, useful experience of my career… My relationship with Mr. Grimes is far from over.” If that wasn’t emotional enough, he went on to praise his fellow cast members for “doing the greatest work I’ve ever seen.”

Rumors of Andrew’s exit started a month before Comic-Con this year, after a report surfaced that he’d be only involved in half a dozen episodes. Time will tell how many of the other Walking Dead stars will be featured in these new films. In the meantime, relive all of the show’s most shocking moments in our gallery above.