When Does Daylight Saving Time End? When To Change Your Clocks & Everything Else To Know

Get ready to sleep in! The end of Daylight Saving Time is approaching. We’re here to tell you exactly what to do so you don’t show up to work or class an hour early.

Get ready to “fall back”…onto your pillowcase! On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2:00 a.m., clocks will rewind one hour to 1:00 a.m. This means you’ll get an extra hour of sleep on the weekend morning, but also watch an earlier sunset on Sunday! Your computers and cell phones should take care of shifting out of Daylight Saving Time. If you’re old school, make sure to set back your clock or watch an hour earlier when you wake up tomorrow!

If you live in Hawaii, Arizona (except for the Navajo Nation) or in the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, time will remain the same. DST, which starts on March 11, doesn’t apply to the aforementioned states and territories! But why does the rest of the United States — and overall, about 70 countries overall — follow DST? As a joke, Benjamin Franklin first suggested waking up earlier to economize on candles in a satirical essay in 1784. But it was actually New Zealand entomologist George Vernon Hudson and British builder William Willett who, separately from one another, proposed serious systems of shifting clocks back and forth. Their proposals happened in 1895 and 1905, but DST wasn’t picked up by countries until 1916, the year Germany and its ally Austria adapted it. The United States finally hopped on board with a national policy to follow DST more officially in 1966!

With another “fall back” comes yet again the controversy of DST. And if you’re one of the naysayers who thinks DST is a headache and happens to live in California, you have the power to make a change in the upcoming general election on Nov. 6! You can vote “yes” on California’s Proposition 7, which will apply a year-round Daylight Saving Time (AKA no time shifting) in the golden state with a two-thirds vote. Florida is already a step ahead in doing this, as its “Sunshine Protection Act” has moved forward from the Florida Legislature to Congress, where it awaits approval. Until then, Florida residents will have to deal with days getting darker sooner, just like the rest of us!