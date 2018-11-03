Tiny & T.I. Kept Their Halloween Costumes On For Some ‘Late Night Fun Together’: It Was ‘Very Sexy’

Before Tiny slayed with her Majorette Halloween, she & T.I. had some fun in the bedroom wearing other costumes. A source close to Tiny told HL EXCLUSIVELY how they celebrated.

Tiny and T.I. decided to keep their costumes on for some pre-Halloween festivities that were definitely not PG. A source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while they weren’t able to celebrate on the holiday itself, they still managed to have some fun alone time that was very much in the (sexy) spirit of Halloween. “Tiny had to get back to Atlanta to spend Halloween with Heiress and the kids,” our source said. “She takes mommy duties seriously. She and T.I. are big on Halloween so they were disappointed to be spending it apart. But in a way they had their own Halloween. Just a few days early because just before Tiny left South Africa, she went on set with T.I. all decked out in army fatigues just like him and the rest of the Monster Hunter cast. She had a blast and of course she and T.I. kept their costumes on for some late night fun together, just the two of them.”

And from what we can tell, T.I. definitely enjoyed Tiny’s Halloween Majorette costume — even from afar. “Even though Tiny was back in Atlanta for the holiday Tip still got a very good look at her costume,” our source went on to say. “After she went out with her girls to celebrate, she went home and had a late night FaceTime with Tip. He was just getting up for work in South Africa and she was going to bed so the time difference actually worked out okay. Her costume was very sexy so when he saw it he got jealous.”

And despite T.I.’s appreciation for her costume, it led to some jealousy on his part. “He wants to be there by her side when she’s wearing very little clothing and looking so good,” our source added. “He let her know he wasn’t that happy about it but it wasn’t a huge drama, they’re not fighting. Them getting jealous back and forth is totally typical for them. It’s part of their dynamic and as long as things don’t go too far it works for them.”