Sofia Richie Flaunts Kylie Jenner Lips In Melbourne Alongside Scott Disick — See Plump Pout

Did Sofia Richie’s lips get bigger? She showed off her plump pout while riding a helicopter in Australia. See the pic!

Sofia Richie looks to be shaking up her beauty routine! The model, 20, took to her Instagram story on Nov. 3 to show off her makeup look and netted headpiece. Her lips were colored a pretty pink hue, and looked to be a bit larger than we’re used to seeing. But it’s not entirely clear that she had any sort of physical enhancement done. Maybe she’s pouting differently! Maybe she over-lined her lips! Maybe she used a Snapchat filter! Who knows? She looks stunning no matter how she achieved the plump effect though.

The video was take on Sofia’s helicopter ride to the Ultra Australia marquee at Flemington Racecourse. She attended the event with boyfriend Scott Disick, who she appeared in good spirits with as the pair laughed with other racegoers. Scott was hosting the Derby Day event during his and his girlfriend’s first trip to Australia together.

Sofia and Scott have been down under for a few days now, having escaped to Australia for a Halloween celebration earlier this week. The pair celebrated the spooky holiday in style at the Marquee Nightclub, where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was hosting the annual Halloween party.

The couple seemed happy together as they were spotted dancing in the VIP area, where employees held up a giant sign that said, “SCOTT.” We hope these two are having a great time in Australia!