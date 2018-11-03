‘SNL’ Cold Open: Fox News Claims Alec Baldwin ‘Molested A Young Boy Scout’ In Hilarious Sketch

During ‘SNL’s cold open, Fox News covered Alec Baldwin’s arrest, claiming the actor had ‘molested a young boy scout!’ Watch the hilarious dig here!

SNL came out swinging at Fox News coverage of the caravan. Over the course of the show’s cold open, it was compared to Black Friday shoppers, the zombies from World War Z (they even claimed that Brad Pitt was dating the caravan, calling their celebrity couple “Bradavan”), and a bunch of crabs. Literally a bunch of crabs. But the funniest part of the cold open was when Laura Ingraham (played expertly by Kate McKinnon) said that Alec Baldwin had a “molested” a young boy scout, showing a graphic of Alec’s appearance in a sketch with Adam Sandler.

So far, SNL has had two stand-out cold opens this season. In one of them, Alec Baldwin returned to play Donald Trump to recreate the president’s wild meeting with Kanye West. Not only did Baldwin’s Trump come to the realization that Kanye was basically the black version of himself, he praised the rapper, saying, “We are both geniuses, we’re both married to beautiful women and we’ve both definitely been recorded saying the N-word.”

The other cold open, which was arguably the best of the season so far, was when Matt Damon portrayed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. At one point in the sketch, Damon yells, “I lifted weights every day . . . am I angry? You’re damn right! But if you think I’m angry now you just wait until I get on that Supreme Court and then you’re all going to pay!”

