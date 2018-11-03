‘Jersey Shore’ Ladies Reunite With Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ At Deena’s Baby Shower — Sweet New Pics

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola just reunited with the rest of the ‘Jersey Shore’ women for Deena Cortese’s baby shower! See the pics!

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is still part of the family! The Jersey Shore alum was the only former star who didn’t return for the current revival series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but that doesn’t mean she won’t show up for her friends’ big life milestones! Sammi’s former co-star Deena Cortese threw her baby shower on Nov. 3, and Sammi showed up for the special event!

Taking to Instagram, Sammi shared two different photos of the reunion. In both images, the reality star could be seen smiling alongside the expectant mother and other Jersey Shore favorites, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Angelina Pivarnick. “Deena’s Baby Shower ☺️ #Fam,” Sammi captioned the second post.

JWoww and Angelina also shared a group photo from Deena’s baby shower. “Celebrating @deenanicolemtv baby shower today @snooki @jwoww @sammisweetheart #babyshower #babys #babyboy #sisters #lovethem #alltogetherfinally,” Angelina wrote.

Deena and husband Christopher Buckner are expecting their first child, a boy, who they plan on naming after him. The couple announced the pregnancy via Instagram on July 2. “Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing !” she captioned the post, adding that their son is due in December.

This isn’t the first time that Sammi reunited with her former cast mates though. She was previously spotted with the Jersey Shore crew at Deena and Christopher’s wedding in October.