Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party Just Weeks Before Marrying Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram on Nov. 3 to share some celebratory photos from her bachelorette party, including one full of balloons and roses, as she prepares to marry Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, is celebrating her last weeks of being an unmarried woman! The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful pic of some decorations and flowers from her bachelorette party on Nov. 3 and it’s getting us super excited for her upcoming nuptials to Nick Jonas, 26! “#BacheloretteVibes,” Priyanka captioned the pic, which showed some pink and gold balloons along with champagne chilling and a bouquet of pink roses. The bride-to-be also later posted a close-up pic of herself smiling from ear to ear while showing off her engagement ring on the same day. The celebrations seemed to take place in Amsterdam, according to some sources.

Just before Priyanka’s bachelorette party, the soon-to-be Mrs. Jonas, celebrated her bridal shower at Tiffany’s in New York on Oct. 28. She also shared photos of the memorable event on Instagram, including some of her surrounded by friends and looking happier than ever. “Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies…and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)!, My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco 😍 Perfect!,” she captioned one of the upbeat pics.

Priyanka and Nick are reportedly getting married next month in December in her home country of India and it will most likely be a true traditional Indian ceremony. Nick has already traveled to India shortly after they became engaged to meet his fiancee’s family and establish some roots which he seemed to enjoy.

We can’t wait to see pics of Priyanka and Nick’s big day! We’re wishing them a day full of love and happiness as they exchange vows and get ready to spend the rest of their lives together!