Noah Cyrus Disses Ex Lil Xan On Instagram: ‘Next Relationship Will Need A Security Deposit’

Noah Cyrus does not seem to be on good terms with Lil Xan! Read two of the disses she posted about her ex right here!

Noah Cyrus is not holding back when it comes to throwing shade at her ex Lil Xan. Noah posted a meme on her Instagram story that had the caption “Next relationship i get into imma need a $1,500 security check.” Whoa, that is pretty harsh. But the digs did not end there. In response to an Instagram post that said “You can only pick two pills,” and was followed by several options, Noah picked only one “pill”: “Forget your ex”… which pretty much says it all.

We reported earlier how Lix Xan feels responsible for his split with Noah. “Honestly, honest to God, I would say like most of the reason the breakup happened was because of me,” Xan revealed to Complex host Peter Rosenberg on an episode of Open Late with Peter Rosenberg. “It was my fault. We could have still been together, but I just feel like I f*cked everything up!”

However, despite their breakup, Noah was shook by Lil Xan’s cheeto-related hospitalization. “Noah was really, really upset when she found out Lil Xan was in the hospital,” a source close to Noah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was crying. One of their mutual friends let her know but at first Noah didn’t get any of the details, she had no idea why he was in or how serious it was so it was pretty traumatic for her.” We’ll keep you posted on all of the latest news surrounding Noah and Lil Xan. In the meantime, check out all of the pics that indicate they’ve broken up for good.