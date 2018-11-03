Kim Kardashian Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Her Hottest Pics From Bali, Halloween & More

Let’s be real — Kim’s Instagram almost always deserves an award, but this week, she really outdid herself with hot pics of her epic Halloween costumes and Bali vacation!

It’s been several weeks since Kim Kardashian, 37, was previously named our “Instagram Queen Of The Week“, so we felt it was about time to hand her the award again. Especially after she treated us to a ton of sexy new pics this week, ranging from her exotic vacation to Bali to her multiple Halloween costumes! Let’s just say there wasn’t one single picture Kim posted that we didn’t like. And our favorite might just be the one of Kim wearing her Pamela Anderson costume on Halloween — see that, and more, in our gallery above!

Kim first kicked off this past glorious week on Instagram by sharing a video of her on a beach swing in Bali. Then, she followed that up with an adorable photo of Chicago West and True Thompson — cousins that she labeled as “Besties in Bali.” Then came a cute photo of Kanye West playing with North West, another photo of Kim in Bali, and Saint West wearing a pumpkin-themed outfit on the morning of Halloween.

But that wasn’t it! Kim kept going. From there, we were treated to an amazing photo of Kim and Kourtney, during which Kim finally squashed her beef with her sister and said, “I lied. She really is the most interesting to look at…” Remember when Kim blasted Kourtney on KUWTK and said she was the “least interesting” to look at? Well, it looks like Kim now regrets saying that.

Anyway, Kim then posted another Bali pic — one of her climbing a ladder on a boat while wearing a bikini — before she flooded her feed with sexy pics of her Halloween costumes. And there were many! Not only did she dress up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, alongside her four sisters, but she also recreated Pamela Anderson’s iconic 1999 MTV VMAs look as part of a couples’ costume with BFF Jonathan Cheban, who went as Pam’s ex-hubby, Tommy Lee!