Happy Birthday, Kendall Jenner: See Her 28 Sexiest Photos Of The Past Year

It’s Kendall Jenner’s special day! Kendall Jenner turns 23 on Nov. 3, so we’re taking a look back at her sexiest photos of the year. Naturally, there are SO MANY!

Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner! The fashionista and supermodel is officially 23 years old on Nov. 3! Kendall has had quite the year, to say the least. Her star has managed to rise even more. There’s been so much Kendall this year, and we are not complaining.

Kendall slayed on a number of red carpets this year. She wowed at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a plunging back mini dress that we’re still obsessing over, to be honest. She turned up the heat in a completely sheer dress at the Cannes Film Festival. Kendall’s nearly naked dress revealed her bare breasts! Kendall also stunned in a sheer white gown on the red carpet at Cannes. Kendall definitely had a thing for see-through looks this year! At the 2018 Met Gala, Kendall dazzled in a sexy white jumpsuit.

Kendall has totally upped her Instagram game this year. She took sexy photos to a whole new level. From sexy robe shows to topless selfies, Kendall was always surprising us. During the summer months, Kendall couldn’t resist posting a few bikini photos!

Along with the rest of her sisters, Kendall looked dynamite at Kylie Jenner’s 21s birthday party in Aug. 2018. She wowed in a sparkling black mini dress. Those long legs were on full display! Just days before her 23rd birthday, Kendall dressed up as a sexy fembot from Austin Powers for Halloween. She shared a number of hot photos and videos of her epic costume. Take a look at more of Kendall’s sexiest photos of the past year. We hope your day is super special, Kendall! We can’t wait to see what the next year has in store!