Kendall Jenner Reunited With Ex Ben Simmons After Last Week’s 76ers Game — See Secret Footage

Kendall Jenner and ex Ben Simmons were spotted meeting up and getting into a car together after Ben’s home basketball game with the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 1. Is their romance back on?

Kendall Jenner, 23, turned heads when she showed up to 22-year-old ex Ben Simmons‘ basketball game in Philadelphia on Nov. 1. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star met up with Ben after the 76ers played (and beat!) the Los Angeles Clippers and it sure looked like they were getting ready to have some private time. In a video obtained by TMZ, Kendall can be seen walking up to Ben outside before the two get inside a vehicle together and drive off. Witnesses at the event told the outlet that Kendall had her own private suite during the game and was surrounded by a lot of security.

We’re not sure if the meet up was just a casual night of fun or if Kendall and Ben are looking to get back together but the outing sure has people talking. Kendall and Ben broke things off back in Sept. after a summer romance and it was around that same time that Kendall was seen kissing Anwar Hadid, 19. Since she called it quits with Ben, Kendall and Anwar have been seen hanging out together on multiple occasions and Ben was at one point rumored to have been dating Model Squad star Ashley Moore, 25.

Since both stars lead busy lifestyles in different locations, we can definitely understand that a relationship could be hard to maintain, but from the looks of this latest outing, never say never! It will be interesting to see where things go with Kendall and Ben from here but we’ll be updating as more info becomes available!