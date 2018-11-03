Justin Bieber’s Sexy Tattoos: See Pics Of Every Piece Of Ink On His Incredible Body

In light of Justin Bieber getting a new face tattoo, we thought now would be the perfect time to put a spotlight on every piece of ink the singer has ever gotten! See all the pics, here.

Justin Bieber, 24, has dozens of tattoos covering his incredible body. He has so many, in fact, that in June 2016, there was a complete guide to 56 of them. FIFTY SIX. And clearly, he’s gotten a lot more since then. Now, his entire chest is covered in ink, and most recently, he got a matching tattoo with Hailey Baldwin above his eyebrow! So we felt there would be no better time than now to give you an updated guide on all of Mr. Bieber’s tattoos. Because let’s be real — it’s hard to keep up.

“It seems like I have a lot of stuff,” Justin once said in a GQ interview when discussing his tattoos. He also called the whole process “mad uncomfortable.” It’s no secret that Justin loves showing off his tattoos. From shirtless selfies to pics of the singer wearing nothing but a towel, he’s done it all. And while some may shame him for doing so, we think he deserves a little positive attention for all the discomfort he went through while getting the tattoos. Especially when you consider the fact that he’s been getting them since he was 16!

Right now, Justin has various religious tattoos, David Beckham-style wings on his neck, an anchor below his right ear, a big cross across his chest, a crown on his right collarbone, the word “purpose” above his belly button (a clear tribute to his album, Purpose), a seagull on his left hip and more! Justin even had a tribute to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on his wrist (her as an angel), but he recently covered it up after reuniting with Hailey.

