Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Get New Couples’ Tattoos & His Is On His Face

Justin Bieber has been walking around with a new tattoo on his face and no one even noticed. He and Hailey Baldwin got matching ink a few months ago!

Justin Bieber has a new face tattoo. The singer, 24, got matching ink with his wife Hailey Baldwin, and it may have happened the same month they got engaged. The tat is very delicate and located near his eyebrow, so it’s difficult to spot if you’re not looking for it – which is likely how it’s gone undetected since July 30, which is the furthest back we’ve been able to find photographic proof of it.

Top celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang, aka Keith McCurdy, gave the couple their new ink, and revealed the details to Page Six. “They each got a tattoo,” he said. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it – so he’s doing a good job of laying low.” McCurdy kept quiet on the ink’s significance to the pair and the placement on Hailey.

“It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo . . . I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it,” the ink pro added. He admitted that Bieber’s tat was next to his eyebrow and includes “little words” though.

While Justin’s been able to hide his tattoo in plain sight for what may be months, it’s unclear if he or Hailey will formally debut their tattoos now that the artist opened up about them publicly. This isn’t the first time the “No Brainer” hitmaker permanently marked up his face, though. In 2016, he enlisted the help of celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy to tattoo a small cross close to the corner of his eye. “It represents his journey in finding purpose with God,” the ink master told Us Weekly at the time.