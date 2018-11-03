John-David Duggar Marries Abbie Grace Burnett In A ‘Beautiful’ Ceremony

They’re officially hitched! John-David Duggar & Abbie Grace Burnett both said ‘I do’ & are now husband & wife. Find out about their moving ceremony here!

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett just got married, after getting engaged in July! “We are so excited to be married!” the couple told Us Weekly. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

This has been such a whirlwind romance for these two. We reported earlier how over the moon they were about their engagement. “The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time. “It was a special moment to share together.” “We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far,” John added. “Abbie and I are just so excited, we’ve known of each other for several years.”

Prior to their engagement over the summer, the two had only gone public with their courtship a month before that. “We are so excited to announce the courtship of John David and Abbie,” John David’s parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar wrote. “John David brings our hearts so much joy and we’ve watched him faithfully pray, wait, and trust God for the right girl to come along! Now, a beautiful relationship has blossomed between the two of them. We can’t wait to see what the Lord will do in the future.” We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about their wedding. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in our gallery above.