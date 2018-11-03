‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Slam Trump For Meme Mimicking HBO Show: ‘Ew’

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams took to Twitter on Nov. 2 to go against Donald Trump for using a meme of their show to promote sanctions for Iran.

Sophie Turner, 22, and Maisie Williams, 21, were not impressed with Donald Trump‘s use of a Game of Thrones meme on Twitter to promote his plans to reinstate the U.S. sanctions against Iran after they were lifted by the Obama administration back in 2015. The show’s stars didn’t hesitate to share and tweet their opinions going against the 72-year-old president’s Nov. 2 post, just like HBO, the network of the show, did earlier that same day after he used the meme without permission. Trump tweeted a stylized photo of himself standing and looking off to the side as the phrase, “Sanctions are coming November 5” was written across the pic. The post uses the same typeface as HBO does for Game of Thrones promo materials and titles and that was enough to cause major backlash.

“Ew,” Sophie simply responded to the post. “Not today,” was Maisie’s response. The two actresses were clearly not happy about Trump’s decision to use their show’s promotional materials for his own political gain and HBO even accused him of “trademark misuse.” “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” the network publicly stated.

In addition to Sophie, Maisie and HBO, Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, 70, tweeted about the post and asked citizens to use it as motivation to vote in the upcoming elections on Nov. 6. “Fear cuts deeper than swords. Vote. Tuesday The 6th,” he tweeted using the Game of Thrones font.

Ew — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 2, 2018

Trump has yet to comment on the Game of Thrones cast and crew’s comments to his post we’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if any more words or posts are exchanged in the near future.